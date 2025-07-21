David Ramos/Getty Images

Former Rangers midfielder John Lundstram is wanted by Turkish side Antalyaspor – but they are under a transfer ban.

Lundstram left Rangers just last summer to head to Turkey with Trabzonspor, a move another departing Ger made in the shape of Borna Barisic.

Just over 12 months on and both players have been ruled surplus to requirements at Trabzonspor.

Lundstram did play regularly for Trabzonspor last season, unlike Barisic, who was loaned out for the second half of the campaign and even picked up a cruciate ligament injury.

That was not enough to guarantee Lundstram a future at Trabzonspor though and he recently had time off from the club’s training camp to try and seal a move away.

Now, according to Turkish outlet Gunebakis, Lundstram has interest from another Turkish side in the shape of Antalyaspor.

The issue is that Antalyaspor are currently operating under a transfer ban, which means they cannot sign the former Rangers man.

Club Appearances Rangers 153 Sheffield United 120 Oxford United 104 Trabzonspor 44 Blackpool 18 Yeovil Town 16 Doncaster Rovers 14 Leyton Orient 13 Scunthorpe United 7 John Lundstram’s appearances by club

Only when the ban is lifted with Antalyaspor be able to make a move to try to sign the midfielder.

Antalyaspor finished just one place above the relegation zone in the Turkish Super Lig last season.

The move would therefore be a far cry from playing in front of massive crowds at Ibrox and pushing to win silverware at Rangers.

Antalyaspor do currently have one Englishman on the books in the shape of former Everton winger Andros Townsend, which could help Lundstram’s settling process.

The 34-year-old completed a move to the Turkish club from Luton Town last summer and penned a two year contract.

Lundstram made a substantial 153 appearances for Rangers during his time at the club.