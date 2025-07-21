Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Hugo Ekitike will arrive in the UK on Tuesday for his medical with Liverpool, before then flying out to link up with the Reds on their pre-season tour of Asia.

Liverpool have an agreement with Eintracht Frankfurt to sign the French striker, while there is also an agreement on personal terms with his camp.

Newcastle United had been pushing hard to sign Ekitike, but Liverpool muscled the Magpies out of the race and took over.

Liverpool are expected to pay £69m plus a further £10m in add-ons to take him to Anfield.

Plans are already afoot to get the deal done and dusted and put Ekitike at the disposal of Arne Slot over pre-season.

The French striker will ‘arrive in the UK’ on Tuesday, according to journalist David Lynch, and he will then undergo his medical checks.

If the striker comes through those checks without an issue, which he is expected to, then he will put pen to paper to a six-year contract with Liverpool.

Game Date AC Milan 26/07 Yokohama F Marinos 30/07 Athletic Bilbao 04/08 Liverpool’s upcoming friendlies

Then the ‘plan is for him to then fly out to Asia later in the week’, where he will link up with his new team-mates.

Liverpool had been keen to sign Alexander Isak from Newcastle and it appeared at one point that the Magpies might be open to doing business.

They ruled out selling the Sweden international though and Liverpool quickly focused their efforts on Ekitike as the most suitable alternative.

Ekitike was in fine form for Eintracht Frankfurt last season and helped the club to record a finish of third in the Bundesliga.

Getting Ekitike in effectively at the start of pre-season gives Slot and Liverpool an opportunity to bed him in before the new Premier League season begins.

He will be expected to succeed where Darwin Nunez failed and take some of the goalscoring burden off Mohamed Salah.