Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Scottish giants Rangers are set to miss out on Liverpool defender Owen Beck as he is poised to join Derby County on loan.

With the signing of left-back Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth, Beck has found himself further down the pecking order at Anfield.

Liverpool have been prepared to let him move on with Rangers amongst a number of clubs showing keen interest in the former Dundee loan star.

It did emerge though that Derby are hugely keen on Beck, with the player having worked under John Eustace at Blackburn Rovers.

And it is Derby that Beck is set to join, according to journalist John Percy, with the Rams finalising a loan capture of the Liverpool man.

A deal has been agreed between Liverpool and Derby for Beck to spend the season on loan at Pride Park, with a medical expected later this week.

The development will be a blow for Rangers, who could well sell left-back Ridvan Yilmaz this summer, with Beck a possible replacement for the Turk.

Left-back Age Jefte 21 Ridvan Yilmaz 24 Robbie Fraser 22 Rangers’ left-back options

Derby had Nat Phillips on loan from Liverpool last season and handed the defender plenty of game time in the Championship.

The Reds will be sure that Eustace, who is a big fan of Beck, will hand him a similar amount of game time, which will help his development.

Beck wanted to make the move to play under Eustace again, having a good relationship with the Derby manager.

It is unclear if there is a pathway for Derby to try to keep Beck next summer, with Kerkez looking set to be Liverpool’s long-term left-back.

The Reds also have Kostas Tsimikas and Andrew Robertson on the books as left-backs.

Beck will be hoping his performances for Derby can put him ahead of the two ageing left-backs at Anfield and into the squad as cover for Kerkez.

Where Rangers might go next in search of a new left-back remains to be seen, but if they can progress in the Champions League then that could bring greater financial firepower.

Martin is also unlikely to want to let Yilmaz go without a replacement having been signed.