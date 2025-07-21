Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Serie A club Cagliari have opened talks with Besiktas for Aston Villa and Leeds United linked attacker Semih Kilicsoy and they are looking to present an offer to the Super Lig club.

Leeds have been very active in the transfer market this month, as they have added strength to their midfield and defensive options.

Jaka Bijol, Gabriel Gudmundsson and Sebastiaan Bornauw have been added to solidify the backline ahead of a difficult Premier League campaign.

Midfielder Sean Longstaff has been signed and Hoffenheim midfielder Anton Stach is closing in on joining Leeds.

Injury-prone Lukas Nmecha has been the only attacking signing so far and Leeds look set to miss out on Igor Paixao as is poised to join Marseille.

Besiktas’ versatile attacker Kilicsoy is an attacker that Leeds have looked at and questions have been asked over whether they would make a bid for him.

The Turkish giants are ready to sell, with Aston Villa also namechecked as suitors and, after the exits of Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio, Unai Emery’s men need reinforcements.

However, both Premier League sides may have to decide what they want to do soon as, according to Italian broadcaster Sky Italia, mid-table Italian top-flight side Cagliari are in talks with Besiktas for the attacker.

Competition Finish Serie A 15th Coppa Italia Third round Cagliari’s performance last season

And it has been suggested that Gli Isolani want to submit a loan offer with a €14m option to the Black Eagles for Kilicsoy.

With Besiktas suggested to be prepared to sell him for €15m, that offer could be tempting, though it does not guarantee a future sale.

The 19-year-old has 85 senior appearances for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side to his name and it remains to be seen if Aston Villa or Leeds will present better terms for the teenager.

Kilicsoy’s contract was renewed until the summer of 2028 and it remains to be seen if the Black Eagles will entertain a loan-to-buy offer for the attacker.