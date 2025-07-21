Matthias Kern/Getty Images

Hansa Rostock boss Daniel Brinkmann has played down the scale of his side’s friendly victory over Aston Villa at the weekend.

The third tier German side played host to Unai Emery’s men as they continued their preparations for the new 3. Liga season.

With Aston Villa having gone deep in the Champions League last season and widely considered to be amongst the top clubs in the Premier League, expectations from Hansa Rostock were not high.

Brinkmann’s side though produced a superb performance and recorded a famous 3-1 victory over Villa.

However, Aston Villa were leading 1-0 at half-time and Brinkmann thinks that Hansa Rostock should not get carried away as things changed when Villa made changes at the break.

“One has to admit that after Aston Villa’s first substitution, there was a break in their game”, Brinkmann told the Ostsee Zeitung.

“That’s why I warn against getting carried away now.”

Game Date Eintracht Frankfurt 27/07 St Louis City 31/07 Nashville SC 02/08 Roma 06/08 Marseille 09/08 Villarreal 10/08 Aston Villa’s upcoming friendlies

Aston Villa will next have a step up in German opposition as they lock horns with Eintracht Frankfurt, who finished third in the Bundesliga last season.

Eintracht Frankfurt are on the verge of selling striker Hugo Ekitike to Liverpool for an initial £69m.

The Emery’s men have two games against American opposition in the shape of St Louis City and Nashville SC.

Further friendlies against Roma, Marseille and Villarreal lead up to the side’s Premier League opener, at home against Newcastle United.

Aston Villa could have fresh faces in the squad for those games, but there could also be further exits too as the club look to trim the wage bill and stay in line with UEFA’s financial rules

Now midfielder Youri Tielemans is attracting interest from Saudi Arabia amid suggestions Villa could cash in.