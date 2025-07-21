Alex Pantling/Getty Images

West Ham United are trying to find out the ‘real’ price for Shakhtar Donetsk’s attacking midfielder Heorhiy Sukakov, as they are looking to get a replacement for Mohammed Kudus, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Hammers pocketed a significant £55m fee from the Ghana attacking midfielder’s departure to Tottenham Hotspur.

Graham Potter’s side so far have strengthened their full-back options with the arrivals of El Hadji Malick Diouf and Kyle Walker-Peters; Walker-Peters looked Besiktas bound, but decided not to sign a contract with them.

They are concentrating on multiple profiles and bringing in a new attacking midfielder is high on their agenda this summer.

Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott is a player they like, but the Reds want £40m for him and that has left the Hammers looking at an initial loan.

Now, though, West Ham are focusing on a new number 10, in the shape of Shakhtar Donetsk’s Sudakov.

It has been suggested that the Irons want to know the ‘real’ price for the Ukraine international and are willing to pay £30m for him.

Level Years Ukraine Under-17s 2018-2019 Ukraine Under-21s 2020- Ukraine 2021- Heorhiy Sudakov at international level

The London-based club have been in touch with intermediaries as they are looking to put in a bid for the 22-year-old Ukraine international.

Sudakov has never played outside Ukraine so far and now he is keen on making a move to the Premier League.

He has close to 150 appearances for Shakhtar Donetsk to his name, along with 35 goals, alongside 24 assists for the Ukrainian giants.

If Sudakov does arrive at the London Stadium for a £30m fee then there will be big expectations on his head to perform.

The Hammers struggled last season and their recent work in the transfer market has been largely underwhelming, with the exception of Kudus, who has now been sold.

Last summer, West Ham signed Max Kilman, Crysencio Summerville, Niclas Fullkrug, Luis Guilherme, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Guido Rodriguez, Jean-Clair Todibo and Carlos Soler, but ended up worrying about relegation for much of the campaign, while Julen Lopetegui was sacked.