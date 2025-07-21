Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images

Wolves and Almeria are ‘very close’ to agreeing a deal for Marc Pubill and the Premier League club could get his signature ‘in the next few days’.

The Molineux outfit have been looking to replace the departed Nelson Semedo, who left the club after five seasons.

Wolves boss Vitor Pereira has started the club’s pre-season with Ki-Jana Hoever and Matt Doherty as his right-back options.

However, he wants to add a first-team quality right-sided full-back and the club have been keen on Pubill, but facing competition from AC Milan.

According to Spanish journalist Matteo Moretto, the Premier League club are zeroing in on getting their hands on the 22-year-old.

The Molineux outfit are ‘very close’ to reaching an agreement with Almeria and Pubill and ‘the signatures could come in the next few days’.

Pubill has never played outside Spain and now he looks to be set to make a move to the Premier League.

Season Position 2024–25 16th 2023–24 14th 2022–23 13th 2021–22 10th 2020–21 13th Wolverhampton Wanderers’ last five league finishes

He almost headed to Serie A with Atalanta last summer after a fee was agreed, but the move fell through due to a knee injury.

Wolves will want to make sure the defender undergoes a thorough examination before they put a contract in front of him.

However, Pubill played 40 times for Almeria last season, amassing more than 3,100 minutes, but Wolves will also look to make sure that he has no underlying issues.

Wolves have the majority of their pre-season left and it remains to be seen if they will be announcing him soon to help him get familiar with Pereira’s system.

The Premier League side are due to play Stoke City on Saturday in a pre-season friendly clash, before then taking on French outfit Lens.

That game is followed by friendlies with Girona and Celta Vigo.