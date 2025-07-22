Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

AC Milan ‘could accelerate’ in the race to sign Jackson Tchatchoua, who is interesting Nottingham Forest and was scouted by Everton, amid being set to miss out on Marc Pubill to Wolves.

Nottingham Forest have been looking to bring in a right-sided full-back in recent weeks, with several players on their radar.

Mallorca’s Pablo Maffeo is someone they have been working to sign and the player himself was rated as confident that he would make the move to the City Ground.

Nottingham Forest have other targets though and they could soon face serious competition for one of them from AC Milan.

Hellas Verona’s 23-year-old Tchatchoua is a player Forest are interested in, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, but the Cameroon international has no shortage of suitors.

AC Milan wanted to sign Pubill from Almeria, but he is now bound for a move to Premier League outfit Wolves.

As a result, the Rossoneri are ready to accelerate on Hellas Verona’s Tchatchoua, which could put them in direct competition with Nottingham Forest.

Club League AC Milan Serie A Everton Premier League Nottingham Forest Premier League Inter Milan Serie A Napoli Serie A Keen On Jackson Tchatchoua

Tchatchoua can play as a right-back or further forward on the right side and Nuno sees him as a good fit for what he needs.

Italian giants Napoli and Inter Milan are also keen on him, and they, alongside Nottingham Forest, could pay €12m for the 23-year-old.

Even with so many high-profile suitors, Hellas Verona have not received any suitable offers for the in-demand versatile full-back.

He also attracted interest from Everton, who sent scouts to watch him as recently as May.

The Toffees have not yet brought in a new right-back and could well decide to get involved in the race for Tchatchoua themselves.

If AC Milan do accelerate their interest then that should force the defender’s other suitors to think about how much they want him.