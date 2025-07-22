Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Burnley are one of the clubs who have scouted Rijeka attacker Niko Jankovic, but an ‘excellent’ offer must be made to convince the Croatian outfit to let the player go.

The Clarets have been conducting their summer transfer business silently, as they keep strengthening their squad.

Quilindschy Hartman, Loum Tchaouna, Max Weiss and Kyle Walker have been brought in already, while Marcus Edwards and Bahsir Humphreys have been made permanent following their loan spells last season.

Scott Parker’s side, though, are far from finished with their transfer activities this summer, as more players are being eyed.

They are eyeing a versatile attacker, as now they have set their sights on the Croatian league for a possible fresh face.

According to Croatian outlet Sportske Novosti, Burnley are amongst a host of clubs who have scouted Rijeka’s Jankovic.

The former Croatia youth international has more clubs after him as Werder Bremen, 1. FC Nurnberg, Dynamo Kyiv, Hellas Verona and some MLS sides are keen.

However, Rijeka boss Radomir Dalovic considers him an important player for his system and the club want an excellent offer if they are to let him go.

Rijeka Bijeli value the 23-year-old around €10m and they want offers around that number.

Jankovic can play as an attacking midfielder, and is equally comfortable on both wings, which has made him a hot prospect.

His contract expires next summer and it remains to be seen if Burnley will be able to attract him with Premier League football in the coming days.