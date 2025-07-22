Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Championship outfit Coventry City have not had any talks with MLS side Austin FC about taking Dani Pereira to England this summer.

Reports from Argentina last week suggested that the Sky Blues were close to signing the 25-year-old Venezuela international to boost Frank Lampard’s squad.

It was suggested that Coventry would fork out £3.2m to bring in the MLS midfielder, who would have joined Carl Rushworth in coming in through the door, the goalkeeper being set for a Sky Blues medical.

However, any move to Coventry for Pereira looks to be some way off, despite thoughts to the contrary.

According to American journalist Tom Bogert, Austin FC have not had any contact from Coventry over a deal for Pereira yet.

It is possible that Coventry have been trying to get an agreement with Pereira’s camp before then pulling the trigger on an official offer.

Lampard has a number of options at his disposal in midfield, with Matt Grimes and Ben Sheaf being two of them.

The former Everton and Chelsea boss though will want real strength and an improved squad for the new season as he hunts promotion to the promised land.

Pereira has so far notched up 17 MLS appearances for Austin FC in the current MLS season, making two goal contributions.

He has showed a tenacious streak, having been booked five times in his 17 MLS outings.

Pereira joined Austin FC in 2021 and his current deal with the club is due to run until the end of this year, however the club can trigger an option to extend that by a further year.

The midfielder has been capped six times so far by Venezuela and Coventry would be unlikely to have issues with securing a visa.

Coventry showed remarkable powers of recovery last season, climbing up from 16th to finish in a playoff spot.

They fell short to eventual winners Sunderland in the playoffs.