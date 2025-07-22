Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Coventry City star Milan van Ewijk is attracting considerable interest from a host of clubs in the Premier League, the Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga, putting the Sky Blues at risk of losing him.

After Frank Lampard’s appointment in November, Coventry were able to mount a challenge for promotion to the Premier League before being knocked out by Sunderland in the playoff semi-final.

With the prospect of another season in the Championship looming, rival clubs are circling, looking to pick off their top talents.

Van Ewijk is one such talent with his performances under Lampard not going unnoticed.

The 24-year-old right-back is considered one of the more valuable assets at Coventry with two seasons of regular football in the Championship and appearances for the Netherlands Under-21s under his belt.

According to Dutch outlet Soccer News, Van Ewijk is the subject of interest from the Premier League, France and Germany.

It is further suggested that amongst others, Burnley, Eintracht Frankfurt and Wolfsburg are the keenest on the Dutch right-back.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

Burnley were promoted from the Championship via one of the automatic spots, after finishing second in the campaign.

Scott Parker, the Burnley manager, would have had a chance to run the rule over van Ewijk during their clashes the previous season.

The sale of Van Ewijk, who signed for the Sky Blues for a fee reportedly around £3.4m, would be a blow for Coventry who will want a settled squad to mount a promotion push again.

Last summer, Ajax, PSV Eindhoven and Feyenoord all wanted to take him back to the Netherlands, but their efforts failed to bear fruit.

Coventry are set for a transfer boost soon though as they have agreed a loan deal with Brighton for goalkeeper Carl Rushworth, who is set to have his Sky Blues medical soon.