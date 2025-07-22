Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Sunderland resurrecting a move for Armand Lauriente has been played down, with the attacker now due back at Sassuolo training.

Regis Le Bris looked set to land the French attacker at the weekend, with a fee having been agreed between Sunderland and Sassuolo.

Lauriente was even in the air with his entourage as he flew in to seal the move.

Something went wrong though and the deal collapsed, with it later suggested that Sunderland were unwilling to meet the attacker’s contractual terms.

In theory, if there was compromise from Lauriente or Sunderland, the deal could be brought back to life, but those thoughts have been largely dismissed.

According to Italian outlet Sassuolo News, ‘there doesn’t seem to be any hope of a solution’, following what has been dubbed a ‘sensational split with Sunderland’.

Lauriente is now due back at Sassuolo’s pre-season training, having missed Monday’s session following the fallout from the collapsed move.

Club Country Bologna Italy Fenerbahce Turkey Roma Italy New suitors for Armand Lauriente

He is unlikely to feature in Wednesday’s friendly against Trento and is still widely expected to leave Sassuolo this summer.

Bologna, Roma and Fenerbahce are all being mooted as potential destinations as Sassuolo look to earn the €20m that Sunderland were prepared to pay them.

It is suggested that agent commissions may have played a role in the move to Sunderland falling apart, as Lauriente had agreed a contract running until 2030.

He was set to earn €2.5m per year through the contract with Sunderland.

Lauriente scored 18 goals for Sassuolo last season as he powered the club to promotion from Serie B, with his exploits not going unnoticed.

It remains to be seen if there might be any change to the situation which gives Lauriente the chance to move to Sunderland again this summer, or if the move is completely dead.