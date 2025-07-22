Stu Forster/Getty Images

Rangers are set to miss out on goalkeeping target Carl Rushworth as he ‘has been given permission’ to undergo a medical at Coventry City.

The Gers have Jack Butland as their number 1 between the sticks, but he was even dropped towards the end of last season as his poor form took its toll.

New Rangers boss Russell Martin has been searching for a new goalkeeper and it appeared that he may have found his man in Brighton’s Rushworth.

Rushworth has been desperate to move on from the south coast this summer as he does not want a season of warming the bench at Brighton.

A move to Rangers though stumbled as Brighton were unwilling to sign it off.

Now Rushworth is set to be totally off the table as an option for Rangers as Coventry City, who have been keen, are signing him on loan.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Rushworth ‘has been given permission’ to undergo a medical with Frank Lampard’s men.

Goalkeeper Age Jack Butland 32 Liam Kelly 29 Mason Munn 19 Kieran Wright 26 Rangers goalkeeping options

The deal will take the form of a season-long loan arrangement, but crucially will not have an option for Coventry to sign Rushworth permanently.

If the Sky Blues want to do that then they will need to sit down at the negotiating table with Brighton next summer.

Rushworth will be expecting to play on a regular basis next season, but it will be in the Championship, rather than the Champions League with Rangers.

It remains to be seen where Rangers will next look to bring in a new goalkeeper this summer, or if they abandon those thoughts and put their eggs all in the Butland basket.

Signing Butland was widely considered a coup when the Gers pulled it off, but the move has not worked out yet.

Lampard’s Coventry put in a real push to win promotion to the Premier League last term and the former Chelsea and Everton boss will want a repeat in the approaching campaign, with Rushworth between the sticks.