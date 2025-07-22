Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Schalke star Pape Meissa Ba and his entourage are in ‘advanced discussions’ with Queens Park Rangers to sign for the Championship outfit this summer.

Ba is still new to Schalke, having just signed for the Ruhr giants in January from French outfit Grenoble.

In the short time he has been at Schalke, he has already made an impression, having managed to score two goals and set up two more for his team-mates in 13 appearances.

Ba could be on the move again, though, with England tipped to be his next possible destination.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Ba and his representatives are in advanced discussions with Championship side QPR to sign for them.

QPR want to add to their attacking options and the 28-year-old Senegalese looks to fit the bill.

Ba finished as the top scorer in France’s Ligue 2 with Grenoble, and if the move does happen then QPR will want him to translate that goalscoring form to the Championship.

Club Dakar Sacre Coeur Troyes Red Star Grenoble Schalke Clubs Pape Meissa Ba has played for

QPR have just brought in Julien Stephan as the new manager, having replaced Marti Cifuentes, who left the club after falling out with the board.

Cifuentes has subsequently become the new Leicester City manager.

QPR finished in a lowly 15th position in the table last term and are looking for improvements in the new season.

They have already decided that goalkeeper Paul Nardi is surplus to requirements at Loftus Road and are looking to move him on.

Ba has so far played his football in his native Senegal, in France and in Germany, at Schalke.

QPR are set to open their Championship campaign by playing host to Preston North End and it remains to be seen if Ba is at the club for that game.