Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images

Liverpool have ‘made enquiries’ for Brazilian attacker Rodrygo and the situation ‘could evolve’, but he has not expressed a desire to leave Real Madrid at the moment.

The Premier League champions are aggressively strengthening their squad this summer with Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Florian Wirtz all secured.

Hugo Ekitike is on his way to Anfield after Liverpool agreed a fee with Eintracht Frankfurt for his signature.

Liverpool are not stopping there though and are expected to sign another centre-back, given Ibrahima Konate will not sign a new contract, while they could add another wide forward.

Real Madrid’s 24-year-old attacker Rodrygo is a player that Liverpool have been consistently linked with.

According to journalist Abdellah Boulma, Liverpool ‘have made enquiries’ about Rodrygo and discussions have taken place.

There is though nothing advanced for the moment and the Brazilian has not expressed a desire to move on from Real Madrid.

Club Years Santos 2017-2019 Real Madrid 2019- Rodrygo’s career history

Nevertheless, it is suggested the situation ‘could evolve’ as it is unclear whether he will be staying at the Bernabeu into the new season.

Liverpool landing the attacker would be yet another statement of intent on the part of the Premier League champions, who are determined to back Arne Slot.

The Reds may also see Luis Diaz leave as he has been the subject of interest from German giants Bayern Munich.

Liverpool’s position is that they do not want to sell the Colombian winger now, but they may eventually feel that this summer is the moment to get maximum value from any sale.

Rodrygo made a total of 54 appearances for Real Madrid over the course of last season as he featured heavily for the Spanish giants.

In those games he chipped in with 14 goals.