Everton may find it tough to get hold of Bayern Munich left-back Adam Aznou as the German club’s management continue to believe in his qualities and want him to show them.

David Moyes’ side are in the market for defensive additions, especially in the full-back area, with Georgis Vagiannidis one of those to be linked with the Toffees.

Now Everton are showing interest in Bayern Munich star Aznou, who spent the second half of last season at Spanish club Real Valladolid, for whom he managed 13 first-team appearances.

Following his return to his parent club, the teenager has started attracting interest from clubs across Europe.

There was interest from Getafe, who wanted to take him back to Spain, but that move fell through.

He remains on the books at Bayern Munich and, according to German daily Bild (via FCB Inside), Vincent Kompany prefers Raphael Guerreiro over him.

However, the Bayern Munich management still believe in the youngster and are hoping to see improvement in his performances.

They believe that if Aznou shows ‘more determination’ in training then he can get opportunities.

He has managed just four first-team appearances so far for the Bavarians and is keen to make sure he improves on that next season.

Club Years Barcelona (youth) 2019-2022 Bayern Munich 2022- Real Valladolid (loan) 2025 Adam Aznou’s career history

Aznou is very much eyeing the Africa Cup of Nations to be held in Morocco later this year.

The search for regular game time could be something which would push him to leave Bayern Munich and could play into Everton’s hands.

The young left-back’s latest appearance in a Bayern Munich shirt came as a late second-half substitute in the FIFA Club World Cup against Auckland City.

Everton have also been in the market for a right-back and scouted Hellas Verona’s Jackson Tchatchoua in May.

Though they have not followed up on their interest, the situation could change given that the requirement in that position has not been filled.