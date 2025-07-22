Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Marseille and Feyenoord have not reached an agreement for Leeds United target Igor Paixao and the trend is very much against a quick move to France for the attacker.

The Brazilian attacker has been a subject of interest this summer, as multiple clubs are keen on him, with Premier League pair Arsenal and Aston Villa admirers of his qualities.

Paixao started his career at Brazilian club Coritiba and in the summer of 2022, he joined the Eredivisie side.

The 25-year-old won the Eredivisie title under Arne Slot and was also in good form last season, which has made him a wanted man.

Premier League new boys Leeds have been trying to secure his signature as Lukas Nmecha is the only attacking addition they have made so far.

They presented their project to Paixao recently to try to win him over and were then considering lodging a bid.

As Leeds dithered, Marseille overtook them for Paixao though and the player has been keen to complete a move to the Stade Velodrome this summer.

However, according to Dutch magazine Voetbal International, Marseille and Feyenoord have not reached an agreement despite negotiations so far.

Attacker Largie Ramazani Willy Gnonto Dan James Jack Harrison Joel Piroe Mateo Joseph Lukas Nmecha Joe Gelhardt Patrick Bamford Leeds United’s attackers

A final offer from Marseille is expected to be sent to Feyenoord on Tuesday, but the current expectation is that the Brazilian is ‘more likely’ to stay at De Kuip than quickly move to France.

That could well swing the door back open for Leeds, if they are ready to walk through it and back up their interest with a solid offer.

Marseille have Champions League football on the agenda for next season and seem to be a big draw for Paixao.

Leeds, by contrast, could be fighting for their lives in the Premier League.

However, even if Leeds were to go down, a solid campaign from Paixao could give him every chance to move again next summer and stay in the top flight.

Leeds were also creative when attracting players when they were last in the top flight and inserted clauses allowing them to leave on loan in the event of relegation; many players took up the option.

It remains to be seen if Leeds will make a final push to get their hands on Paixao, who contributed to 37 goals last season in only 47 games.