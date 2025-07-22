Carl Recine/Getty Images

Newcastle United are ‘optimistic’ they will be able to win the race to sign Brentford attacker Yoane Wissa, despite Tottenham Hotspur also being keen on him.

The Magpies have so far managed to keep hold of Alexander Isak, but have failed to sign a striker to support him, with Bryan Mbeumo, Joao Pedro and Hugo Ekitike all choosing to go elsewhere.

Now Newcastle believe that Wissa fits the bill, with his with 20 goals in 39 appearances overall for the Bees last season a major draw for Eddie Howe.

There is competition for Wissa however, with Tottenham also interested in reuniting him with Thomas Frank.

Newcastle though are ‘optimistic’ they will be able to sign Wissa, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Magpies have seen a bid of £25m turned down, but are now ready to put in a £30m offer to take him to St James’ Park.

It is unclear if that will be enough for Brentford to let the attacker hold talks with Newcastle over moving to the north east.

Joining Newcastle would hand Wissa the chance to play in the Champions League next season, which is something Mbeumo does not have at Manchester United.

Manager Time at Club Eddie Howe November 2021 – present Steve Bruce July 2019 – October 2021 Rafael Benítez March 2016 – June 2019 Steve McClaren June 2015 – March 2016 Alan Pardew December 2010 – December 2014 Last five permanent Newcastle United managers

Fellow suitors Tottenham though are also in the Champions League after winning the Europa League.

Brentford have just lost Mbeumo to Manchester United and Wissa’s sale would deal another heavy blow to them.

The Bees may want to identify a replacement before doing business, with a substantial number of goals having been lost with Mbeumo’s exit, while Wissa would also take goals out of the side.

Newcastle saw experienced striker Callum Wilson leave the club earlier this summer and he is now in talks with West Ham United.

Time will tell whether Wissa will replace Wilson in the Magpies squad or whether the north east side suffer yet more disappointment in the transfer market.