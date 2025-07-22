Michael Regan/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest ‘are interested’ in FC Copenhagen centre-back Gabriel Pereira, but face competition for his signature from Serie A.

The Tricky Trees have conducted a substantial amount of transfer business this summer, with outgoings and incomings being sanctioned.

They have lost the likes of Anthony Elanga, Danilo, Ramon Sosa and Andrew Omobamidele, but have been trying to bring in Dan Ndoye from Bologna, along with La Liga defender Pablo Maffeo.

Nottingham Forest’s interest in exploring the South American market has not stopped though as Jair Cunha and Igor Jesus have joined from Brazilian side Botafogo.

Now they are keen on adding another Brazilian player in the shape of Copenhagen’s Pereira.

According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, Nottingham Forest ‘are interested’ in Copenhagen’s 25-year-old defender Pereira.

However, Pereira has more suitors, as Italian top-flight side Udinese are also chasing the Copenhagen central defender.

Player Morato Murillo Jair Cunha Igor Jesus Carlos Miguel Brazilians at Nottingham Forest

He has played in Brazil and Portugal mostly, and last summer he joined the Danish giants on a five-year deal.

Pereira played 42 times in his first campaign for Copenhagen and the new Danish Superliga season has now begun.

He played for the full 90 minutes at the weekend as Copenhagen kicked off their league campaign with a 3-2 win away at Viborg.

Copenhagen do have the 25-year-old under contract for a further four years and will consider themselves to be in a strong position to dictate a potential transfer fee as a result.

The prospect of moving to the Premier League to play for Nottingham Forest though is likely to be a hugely tempting one for the Brazilian.

If Pereira moves to the City Ground then he would become the sixth Brazilian player on the books at the club.