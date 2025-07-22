Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Liverpool bit-part attacker Federico Chiesa is attracting big interest from Italy, as no fewer than four more Italian clubs are now showing interest in him.

The Italian winger only joined the Reds last summer from Juventus on a four-year deal, proving to be the only fresh face that Arne Slot had at his disposal, and though the deal was a cut-price one, his campaign did not go as hoped.

Slot gave him less than 500 minutes of game time in his first campaign, and since the winter window, Chiesa has been linked with a move away from the club.

Italy has emerged as the most likely destination for the 27-year-old and Napoli have shown interest in him.

AC Milan have also been keen, however, more Serie A clubs have joined the race for the ex-Juventus winger, as he is expected to leave Liverpool ahead of the new term.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, four Italian clubs, including the likes of Roma and Atalanta, are keen on the 27-year-old.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s Roma side have checked Chiesa’s profile, but they have not started any discussions regarding him.

Competition Appearances Premier League 6 Champions League 3 EFL Cup 3 FA Cup 2 Federico Chiesa’s appearances by competitions last season

Atalanta could consider making a €15m offer for the 27-year-old, if Ademola Lookman leaves the club this summer.

Fellow Serie A clubs Bologna and Fiorentina, who want to bring a wide attacker in the window, are showing interest in Chiesa.

Slot does not consider the Italian winger part of his future plans at Liverpool and all parties will hope for a swift resolution of the player’s future.

Whether Napoli and AC Milan remain possibilities is unclear, but that would mean six Serie A sides on Chiesa’s tail.

Chiesa did play and score for Liverpool in the EFL Cup final, while he won a Premier League winners’ medal.