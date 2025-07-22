Alex Pantling/Getty Images

The agents of Carlos Soler, who left West Ham United earlier this summer, are working to potentially get the midfielder back to the Premier League.

The Hammers signed the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder on loan last summer, with former Hammers boss Julen Lopetegui a big admirer of his qualities.

Soler started well at the London Stadium, but he never became a nailed-down starter at the club and did not flourish under Lopetegui’s successor, Graham Potter.

The Irons had an option to buy him permanently, but Potter’s side decided not to exercise his purchase option and he has returned to PSG at the start of this month.

Soler is surplus to requirements at the Parc des Princes and is expected to move on, with interest already from Spanish side Villarreal.

Soler has already been approached by a side from Qatar, but the midfielder does have a clear idea on his future.

According to Spanish outlet Super Deporte, the 28-year-old is looking to secure a move to La Liga or the Premier League.

Club Years Valencia 2015-2022 Paris Saint-Germain 2022- West Ham United (loan) 2024-2025 Carlos Soler’s career history

And currently, his representatives are working hard to find him a club either in the English or in the Spanish top-flight.

It is unclear if Soler did enough during his time at the London Stadium to make him a tempting target for clubs in the Premier League.

The 28-year-old’s contract does not expire until the summer of 2027, but he could be available on a cut-price deal this summer as PSG aim to shift him off the books.

If Soler does get back to the Premier League then that would see him come up against West Ham next season.

The Hammers are currently working on a deal to bring Heorhiy Sukakov, as they are looking to bring in a new number 10.