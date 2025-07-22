Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Granit Xhaka’s agent, Jose Noguera, has revealed that the former Arsenal man wants to join Sunderland, as the prospect of coming back to the Premier League with the Black Cats excites him.

The 32-year-old Switzerland skipper has been generating substantial transfer interest this summer from several sides.

Sunderland joined the race for the experienced midfielder in recent weeks and that is turning out well for the Black Cats.

Even though Bayer Leverkusen rejected bids from Sunderland and Fenerbahce, it was suggested that if the German side receive a good offer for him, a transfer is still possible.

Now, his agent Noguera has cleared all the smoke regarding the situation, as he has made it clear that Xhaka has an agreement in principle with the Black Cats.

He also revealed that Xhaka is excited by the prospect of joining Regis Le Bris’ Sunderland and he hopes that Die Werskelf will honour his wish.

Noguera also highlighted that he hopes the clubs reach an agreement on a fee for the 32-year-old Swiss, who wants the move done quickly.

Arrival Habib Diarra Simon Adingra Enzo Le Fee Chemsdine Talbi Noah Sadiki Reinildo Sunderland’s summer signings so far

“We have reached an agreement in principle with Sunderland”, Xhaka’s agent told German broadcaster Sky Deutschland.

“Granit wants to return to the Premier League.

“Sunderland excites him – he wants to take on this challenge.

“We hope Leverkusen will respect his wish to leave and that the clubs will find an agreement soon.”

Xhaka has set his heart to make a move to the Stadium of Light and now the onus is on Sunderland to agree a fee with Leverkusen for his signature.

He has more than 200 Premier League appearances to his name and Le Bris will hope to have his quality and leadership on the pitch very soon.