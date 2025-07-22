Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images

Wolves have been left ‘very disappointed’ as their top full-back target Marc Pubill is set to sign for La Liga giants Atletico Madrid.

Boss Vitor Pereira has been looking to bring in new players, after he impressed in guiding Wolves away from danger in the Premier League last term.

Wolves have strengthened their frontline with Jhon Arias and they made Jorgen Strand Larsen’s loan permanent.

Fer Lopez has also been signed, but the departures of Rayan Ait-Nouri, Matheus Cunha and Nelson Semedo have left gaps and concerns over quality.

Even though Wolves have some options in the right-back position, Pereria wants a starting option in that area and the club have been trying to deliver.

Almeria’s Pubill emerged as a top target for the Molineux outfit, after they left behind Italian side AC Milan and were leading the race for the Spain Under-21 international.

A deal was believed to be very close.

Wolves though have seen their swoop hijacked by Atletico Madrid,

And, according to Italian journalist Eleonora Trotta, Pereira’s side are ‘very disappointed’ as they have missed out on the 22-year-old.

Season Position 2024–25 16th 2023–24 14th 2022–23 13th 2021–22 10th 2020–21 13th Wolverhampton Wanderers’ last five league finishes

Pubill is joining Atletico Madrid, rejecting Wolves in the process.

The Almeria full-back will sign a five-year deal with Diego Simeone’s side and the transfer fee is around €15m.

Now Wolves will need to identify fresh targets, even though they were close to securing the 22-year-old.

Wolves still have time to react and Pereira is likely to have other targets on his mind, even if losing out on Pubill will be a bitter pill to swallow for the Portuguese boss.

The club kick off their Premier League campaign on 16th August when they welcome Manchester City to Molineux, followed by a trip to the south coast to play Bournemouth.