West Ham United are in talks to potentially sign departed Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson, who is a free agent now.

The Hammers paid a significant £27m for experienced Germany striker Niclas Fullkrug last summer from Borussia Dortmund.

However, he had a forgettable and injury-riddled first campaign, as he scored only three Premier League goals in 18 games and there is little faith that he can turn that around next term.

West Ham loaned in Evan Ferguson from Brighton mid-season, but he also could not hit the ground running.

Now, they are targeting a Premier League-proven goal-getter who is currently without a club in the shape of Wilson.

According to journalist Jack Rosser, the London Stadium outfit have started talks about signing former Magpies striker Wilson.

Wilson left Newcastle earlier this month, even though he was offered a contract, but it was heavily performance-based due to his injury issues.

Manager Time at Club Graham Potter January 2025 – present Julen Lopetegui May 2024 – January 2025 David Moyes December 2019 – May 2024 Manuel Pellegrini May 2018 – December 2019 David Moyes November 2017 – May 2018 Last five permanent West Ham managers

And it has been suggested that West Ham are also likely to offer an appearance and goal-based offer to the English striker.

Wilson has played close to 250 Premier League games and he has 88 top-flight goals under his belt alongside 25 assists.

He was advised by a former striker to consider a move to Everton this summer, amid the new Newcastle offer being on the table.

West Ham have had tough luck in finding a proper striker in recent years and they are currently considering other options alongside the 33-year-old.

Wilson might be unhappy with a pay-as-you-play deal and that could prove to be a challenging sell for the Hammers.

It remains to be seen if the club and the player’s camp will be able to make a breakthrough in talks in the upcoming days and weeks, along with who their other striker targets might be as Wilson would not be a long term option given his age.

The club have been linked with Sassuolo striker Andrea Pinamonti.