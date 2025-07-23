Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Newcastle United are continuing talks with Brentford about signing striker Yoane Wissa and the discussions are ‘as much a case of trying to agree a deal now’ for the Magpies, who want to avoid making multiple bids.

Having tried and failed to sign Bryan Mbeumo, Joao Pedro and Hugo Ekitike, Newcastle are now trying to land Brentford’s 28-year-old attacker Wissa.

Wissa, also a target for Tottenham Hotspur, is prepared to move on from the Bees this summer.

Newcastle have already failed with one offer for Wissa, of £25m, but they are expected to return and talks are continuing at the moment.

And Newcastle do not want to end up having to make multiple bids for Wissa to try to reach Brentford’s sweet spot.

Newcastle are continuing talks and, according to journalist Craig Hope on X: “I’m told it’s as much a case of trying to agree a deal now (as opposed to incremental bids) and confidence remains that Newcastle move will happen.”

Losing Wissa and Mbeumo in the same transfer window would be a massive blow for Brentford and follow the loss of manager Thomas Frank to Tottenham.

Season Position 2024–25 5th 2023–24 7th 2022–23 4th 2021–22 11th 2020–21 12th Newcastle United’s last five league finishes

If Tottenham do make a forceful move for Wissa, Newcastle will have to hope they can tempt him to snub his former boss.

Wissa is also due to turn 29 years old in September and is unlikely to represent a long term option for whichever club sign him.

The striker scored 20 times in 39 outings for Brentford last term, which was an improvement on the 12 goals he scored the season before.

With Champions League football on the agenda in the new season, Howe is aware he needs a substantial squad to fight on multiple fronts.

Having won the EFL Cup last term, the Newcastle boss will also be determined to make a good fist of defending it, meaning there should be enough key games for Wissa to look to make a difference, even with Alexander Isak the first choice striker.

Callum Wilson, who left Newcastle when his contract expired, is now in talks with West Ham United.