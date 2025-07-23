Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

New Aston Villa signing Modou Keba Cisse has insisted that the opportunity to play for a Premier League club is one to be cherished and believes that Villa are ‘on the rise’.

The Premier League outfit announced last week that they had managed to rope in the Senegalese defender from Austrian side LASK Linz, with the fee around the £4m mark.

As a part of the deal, the teenager is set to spend the upcoming season at the Austrian side before finally arriving in England for the 2025/26 season.

Cisse is already well aware of the challenges that lie ahead of him when he starts playing for the Premier League club.

Marking the Villa move as an important step in his career, Cisse insisted that he has everything to do at Villa Park and must meet high expectations.

He believes that Aston Villa will be expecting him to rise to the challenge and remarked that not every player gets a move to a Premier League side.

“It is with great pride that I’ve signed for Aston Villa. I’m truly grateful for the trust the people at the club have shown in me”, Cisse told Africa Foot.

Club Years Be Sport Academy 2024 Real Avila 2024 LASK Linz 2024- Modou Keba Cisse’s career history

“This moment marks an important step in my career, but above all, I’m aware that everything still needs to be built.

“Expectations will be high — not everyone gets the chance to sign for a Premier League club.”

Cisse is confident about the Premier League side he is joining and believes in Aston Villa he will be playing for a club very much on the rise and with high ambitions.

“Aston Villa are on the rise, as we saw from what the club achieved last season.

“I’m happy to have signed — I think every player dreams of playing in England, especially for an ambitious club like this one.”

The young defender has played senior football for LASK Linz, accumulating 15 first-team appearances to his name.

Whether the Villans immediately integrate him into the first-team fold once he heads to England remains to be seen.

