Premier League new boys Burnley remain very much alive in the race for Josh Sargent, after the Norwich City striker decided he does not want to join Wolfsburg.

The American hitman joined the Carrow Road outfit in the summer of 2021 from Bundesliga club Werder Bremen.

The Canaries were in the Premier League back then, and except for his first season, he has been an important presence at the club.

This summer a host of sides have been looking to bring in Sargent and Wolfsburg made the most progress for him.

As a result, Norwich even invested in Mathias Kvistgaarden, as the Canaries had an agreement worth £21m to sell Sargent to the German side.

However, Sargent does not want to make a move to Bundesliga now, with a move to Wolfsburg looking unlikely for the striker, according to journalist Rob Dorsett.

He was set for a move to Volkswagen Arena this summer, but for now, he decided that he does not want to head back to play in the Bundesliga.

Club No. of wins Sunderland 4 times Newcastle United 3 times Norwich City 3 times Leicester City 2 times Reading 2 times Burnley 2 times Wolverhampton Wanderers 2 times Fulham 2 times Clubs to have won the second tier (First Division/Championship) the most since 1992

Burnley registered 100 points last season on the back of a watertight defence, but in the top-flight, they must score enough goals, and so far, they have strengthened their backline mostly.

Burnley have been widely linked with the 25-year-old frontman and they are still interested.

Sargent scored 15 goals and provided five assists in 32 Championship games in the previous campaign and Parker would like that ability at Turf Moor.

It remains to be seen if the Canaries will receive an offer from Burnley for Sargent, with his contract set to run until 2028.

And if Burnley do go in for him, then all eyes will be on what level of fee they are prepared to put on the table.