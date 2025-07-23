Stu Forster/Getty Images

Feyenoord have now ‘cancelled’ their push to sign Crystal Palace linked central defender Rav van den Berg from Championship side Middlesbrough.

Van den Berg has become a wanted man in recent weeks and Feyenoord have been putting in a special push to take him to De Kuip.

Feyenoord were expecting to lose David Hancko to Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr, but his move to the club has collapsed in controversial circumstances.

Hancko could still leave, but Feyenoord will not be going ahead with their efforts to sign Van den Berg from Middlesbrough.

According to Dutch outlet RTV Rijnmond, the swoop has been ‘cancelled’ and Feyenoord are signing two other defenders.

Tsuyoshi Wantabe and Jordan Bos are due to undergo medicals later today at De Kuip as Feyenoord move to bring them in at the expense of Van den Berg.

The development could be a boost for Crystal Palace, who have an interest in Van den Berg.

Marc Guehi is expected to leave Crystal Palace as he is a top target for Liverpool, which has made them explore the market for centre-backs.

The Middlesbrough defender is one of the options and Feyenoord were chasing him, but the Dutch side’s exit from the race gives Palace a clearer pathway.

They were linked with AC Milan’s Malick Thiaw, who wants to stay at the Italian giants by working extra hard to convince them.

Van den Berg turned 21 this month, and with two more years left on his contract, it remains to be seen if Palace will finally make a move for the Boro star.

His level of improvement was recently talked up by one of his team-mates, even if he was a dubbed a ‘sleepyhead’.

Crystal Palace are currently appealing their demotion to the Conference League, as they aim to turn their fortunes around and get their place back in the Europa League.