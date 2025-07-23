Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Leeds United target Facundo Buonanotte is the subject of interest from Borussia Dortmund, who have now made contact with Brighton as they seek to take him to the Bundesliga this summer.

Daniel Farke, Leeds’ manager, has made a host of additions so far in the transfer window as he looks to prepare Leeds for life in the Premier League, but he is expected to make more and adding in the final third is on the agenda.

Buonanotte is a player that Leeds have been showing interest in and were even suggested to be confident on signing, but the Argentine attacker could soon not be an option for the Whites

The diminutive Argentinian winger was signed by Brighton from Rosario Central in 2023 as an 18-year old.

Buonanotte spent the 2024-25 season on loan at Leicester City appearing 31 times and scoring five times, making himself a target for a number of clubs including Leeds.

According to German journalist Patrick Berger, German giants Dortmund have now entered the fray for the signature of Buonanotte and, crucially, ‘contact has been made’.

It was suggested that Dortmund had failed in an earlier bid to sign Arsenal starlet Ethan Nwaneri, forcing them to change tack and target Buonanotte instead.

Season Position 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, play-off runners-up) 2022–23 19th (Premier League, relegated) 2021–22 17th (Premier League) 2020–21 9th (Premier League) Leeds United's recent league finishes

Leeds need to decide whether to accelerate their efforts for Buonanotte before the lure of Dortmund turns his head.

Farke will want additions to be made quickly, to free him up to attend to other matters at hand, such as want-away striker Mateo Joseph; Betis have currently paused a move for Joseph.

The Whites had Joel Piroe top score in the Championship last season with 19 goals to his name, but the Dutchman has never had a chance to prove himself in the Premier League.

Farke has made Patrick Bamford surplus to requirements – Wrexham are keen – and Leeds retain an interest in signing Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz.

They may need more than just the Brazilian though to guarantee the Premier League goals needed.