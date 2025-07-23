Harry Murphy/Getty Images

Marseille have still not agreed a deal with Juventus for Timothy Weah and Leeds United and Everton are ‘always in the background’ for the United States international.

Leeds have been recruiting actively this summer, as they will need to ensure they strengthen to keep their Premier League status alive, and final third signings is something they are focused on.

Igor Paixao is a player they approached and gave a project presentation to, but a move for the Brazilian has not taken flight.

Everton have added Thierno Barry, but are keen on Weah and he is a very different type of attacking profile.

Juventus want to offload Weah this summer and did agree to sell him to Nottingham Forest, but that was a move the player did not want.

Forest were forced to call time on their efforts to sign Weah and moved on to other options.

Marseille have since been trying to sign Weah and the player approves of the destination.

However, according to Italian journalist Mirko Di Natale, Marseille and Juventus have still not agreed on a deal for the American.

The Old Lady want €20m for Weah, but Roberto De Zerbi’s side are nowhere near that number, which needs to be resolved to take the deal forward.

Manager Time at Club David Moyes January 2025 – present Sean Dyche January 2023 – January 2025 Frank Lampard January 2022 – January 2023 Rafael Benítez June 2021 – January 2022 Carlo Ancelotti December 2019 – June 2021 Last five permanent Everton managers

And amid Marseille’s struggles to agree a deal, Everton and Leeds ‘are always in the background’ and keeping an eye on developments.

They are most likely waiting to see if Weah’s move to Marseille falls apart to see if they have a chance to make a move for him.

With Marseille not close to agreeing terms with Juventus, the Premier League pair could spy a real chance to step in.

However, with Weah rejecting Nottingham Forest, both Everton and Leeds may have to work extra hard to be able to convince him about a move.