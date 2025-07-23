George Wood/Getty Images

Former Rangers star Joe Dodoo is set to feature on trial for League Two side Cheltenham Town in a friendly against Swansea City tonight, according to journalist Jon Palmer.

Michael Flynn’s team are set to play a pre-season friendly against Championship side Swansea to continue their preparations for the new season.

They plan to have a look at Dodoo, who is currently a free agent after having left National League side Solihull Moors at the end of the season.

He played seven matches for them during his brief stint and is looking to find a new club to get his career back on track.

At the age of 30, Dodoo most notably played for Scottish giants Rangers and pulled on the famous blue shirt on no fewer than 27 occasions.

He was with the Glasgow club from 2016 to 2019, but failed to make good on his potential and his impact, despite the number of games, was limited.

Rangers also sent him out on two different loan spells, to Charlton Athletic and Blackpool.

Competition Appearances Scottish Premiership 20 Scottish Cup 3 Scottish League Cup 4 Joe Dodoo at Rangers

An impressive showing against Championship side Swansea City tonight, while on trial, could very well help him find a new home.

Dodoo will be looking to take the chance in front of him and win a contract at Cheltenham, when he plays a side current Rangers boss Russell Martin managed in the shape of Swansea.

Cheltenham did not enjoy a particularly impressive season in League Two last time, finishing 15th among 24 teams.

Having played at League One level recently, they will be keen to get in the promotion mix next term and it remains to be seen if Dodoo, who has played over 100 times at League One level, will help them.