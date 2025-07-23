Warren Little/Getty Images

Hull City have reached an agreement on personal terms with Trabzonspor attacker Enis Destan and now the Championship side will look to do a deal with the Turkish club.

The Tigers have been placed under a transfer embargo due to issues settling payments to other clubs, but they have appealed and are confident that the ban will be lifted, with talk of a sale by owner Acun Ilicali played down.

They can still sign free agents and recently put a proposal to winger David Akintola, who last turned out for Caykur Rizespor.

Hull are also lining up other deals as they are confident they will eventually be able to complete them and are keen on Destan.

They have been holding talks with the attacker’s camp and, according to Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, have now ‘reached an agreement’ with the player.

The 23-year-old is happy to make the move to the Tigers, but Hull will now need to agree a fee with Trabzonspor.

Destan is under contract with the Black Sea Storm until the summer of 2028.

Season Player Club Goals 2024–25 Joel Piroe Leeds United 19 2023–24 Sammie Szmodics Blackburn Rovers 27 2022–23 Chuba Akpom Middlesbrough 28 2021–22 Aleksandar Mitrovic Fulham 43 2020–21 Ivan Toney Brentford 33 Top goalscorers in the last five Championship seasons

The striker made a total of 18 appearances across all competitions for Trabzonspor over the course of last season, including playing in the Europa League and Conference League qualifiers.

He managed to hit the back of the net twice in those games and also provide two assists.

Destan does have some experience of playing his football outside of Turkey and had a stint with Warta Poznan.

The 23-year-old, who has been capped by Turkey at Under-21 level, was snapped up by Trabzonspor in the 2022 January transfer window.

Hull will have to both hope they can agree a deal with Trabzonspor for him and have their embargo lifted in order that the move to bring Destan to England can proceed without an issue.