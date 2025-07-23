Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Serie A giants Juventus have approached Wolves again in recent hours for Andre, but the Molineux club are not willing to accept anything less than a ‘crazy offer’.

The Molineux outfit are going through a major rejig this summer, as they have lost multiple key players already.

Matheus Cunha, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Pablo Sarabia and Nelson Semedo have left the Midlands club in the ongoing transfer window.

Some of their star players are still receiving transfer interest, as Brazilian midfielder Andre has been on Juventus’ radar for a while now.

Vitor Pereira, though, has no intention of letting the 24-year-old go, as he is considered an important player in his system.

Juventus are not ready to stop chasing the Wolves star, as they made an approach for him ‘in recent hours’ according to Italian journalist Mirko Di Natale.

However, Wolves are firm in their stance for the defensive midfielder, as they will only let him leave for a ‘crazy offer’.

Game Date Manchester City (H) 16/08 Bournemouth (A) 23/08 Everton (H) 30/08 Wolves’ opening three games

The Brazil midfielder joined the Molineux outfit last summer from Fluminense, after making close to 200 appearances for them.

The 24-year-old started 31 Premier League games in his first season in England and he is a big part of Wolves’ future plans.

His contract does not expire until the summer of 2029, which puts Wolves in a strong place for any future negotiations regarding a potential transfer for him.

All eyes will be on the Old Lady to see if the Italian giants are willing to test the waters with an offer for Andre, as the lure to play for a historic club like Juventus could be tempting for the Brazilian.

Wolves just suffered a transfer blow as they saw their swoop for defender Marc Pubill hijacked by Atletico Madrid, leaving them hugely disappointed.

There could also be another exit from Molineux soon as full-back Dexter Lembikisa has been turning out as a trialist for Charlton Athletic.