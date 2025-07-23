Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

Leeds United are set to see target Semih Kilicsoy taken off the board as a possible signing as Cagliari have begun official procedures to seal the Turkish attacker.

The Elland Road outfit had an impressive Championship campaign as they won the league title and are back in the Premier League.

The club chiefs have started backing Daniel Farke as six signings have been made with more than one month left in the window.

However, they have not addressed their frontline properly as the free agent signing of Lukas Nmecha is their only attacking recruit.

Leeds have been looking at options, including Feyenoord’s Igor Paixao, who they have tried to win over.

Teenager Besiktas attacker Kilicsoy has been looked at by Leeds too, but Serie A club Cagliari recently opened talks to sign him.

Now, the Italian club are making rapid progress, as the Black Eagles and Gli Isolani have an agreement in principle for the attacker, according to Turkish journalist Salim Manav.

Fact Born – 2005 Youth academy – Besiktas Pro debut – 2023 Turkey debut – 2024 Honours – Turkish Cup, Turkey Super Cup Semih Kilicsoy facts

And it has also been suggested that the parties involved in the deal have started working to push the move over the line officially.

What appears to be on the table for Kilicsoy to move to Cagliari is an initial loan with then an option to buy included in it.

If Leeds do consider Kilicsoy a target then they will have to move quickly or he will be taken off the transfer board this summer.

It is possible Kilicsoy has been some way down Leeds’ list of targets, but the jury is out on whether they can land any of those above him.

The 19-year-old has made 85 senior appearances for the Black Eagles and has 16 goals and nine assists for the Super Lig outfit, who are managed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.