Leeds United‘s ‘response’ to a potential move to Real Betis for Mateo Joseph has seen the Spanish side put a swoop to sign the striker on hold until later in the transfer window.

The 21-year-old came through Espanyol’s youth academy before Leeds picked him up in January 2022 for their youth set-up.

Joseph impressed as part of Leeds Under-21s and was promoted to the first team eventually, where he even started last season as Daniel Farke’s main striker in the side.

However, Joseph failed to find the back of the net on a consistent basis and was dropped by Farke in favour of Joel Piroe, with one former Leeds star dubbing the Spaniard more of a ‘great sub’ than starter.

Leeds are back in the Premier League now and Joseph is down the pecking order, which has led to him seeking a move away.

Real Betis want Joseph and failed with a proposal for him earlier this summer, with the gap between the two sides labelled ‘considerable’.

Now Joseph has refused to travel with Leeds for their pre-season trip to Germany as he pushes to be allowed to move on.

According to Spanish outlet Super Deporte, Real Betis have asked for Leeds to name a price for Joseph, while the striker knows they want him.

But ‘the English club’s response’ has seen Betis put a move to sign the striker on hold, with it set to be ‘revisited later in the transfer window’.

Betis also had an offer for the striker turned down in the January transfer window, which one former White felt was a big call.

With Joseph pushing to be allowed to leave Leeds, and a return to Spain being his preference, the odds appear to be in favour of a move happening later in the window.

Leeds though may want to make attacking additions first before sanctioning an exit for the Spain Under-21 international.