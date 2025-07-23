Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Liverpool are waiting ‘on standby’ to make a move for Lyon winger Malick Fofana as they rate him very highly.

The Reds were crowned Premier League champions in Arne Slot’s first season as manager with only the addition of Federico Chiesa in the previous summer.

With the manager now having had the benefit of a full season with the squad to assess his options, the Merseyside club are making considerable moves in the transfer market.

Fofana, a Belgian international, had a breakout 2024-25 season, becoming a regular for Lyon, appearing in Ligue 1 and the UEFA Europa League.

It was suggested earlier this summer that Nottingham Forest were speaking to Lyon about signing Fofana, but that talk was later denied.

Liverpool though are very much keen on the Lyon man and, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, the Reds are ‘on standby’ to make a move to bring him to Anfield.

‘As soon as’ Federico Chiesa is sold by Liverpool, then they will move for Fofana.

Season Position 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd 2020–21 3rd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

Chiesa has much interest, with potentially six Serie A clubs keen to add him to the ranks if the deal is right.

Liverpool have also asked about Real Madrid’s Rodrygo, while Luis Diaz could still leave the club, with Bayern Munich chasing him.

Hugo Ekitike is in the process of completing his medical, with Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez, the outfield players whose transfers have already been completed.

Lyon, whose relegation to Ligue 2 was only overturned after an appeal, are facing financial troubles and have already sold a player to the Premier League in Rayan Cherki, with the Frenchman moving to Manchester City.

Slot will look to tailor his team with signings suited to his playing style and complementary to the existing squad as he looks to retain the Premier League and go one better in the Champions League.