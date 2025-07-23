Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Liverpool have sent a new contract offer to centre-back Ibrahima Konate in an attempt to keep hold of him.

Konate is now entering the final year of his contract and, much as Trent Alexander-Arnold did last year, is resisting efforts by Liverpool to sign him to a new deal.

Alexander-Arnold moved to Real Madrid, with Liverpool managing to get a small fee for him, and the Spanish giants also want Konate.

They are fully prepared to wait until next summer if needed to take him from Liverpool on a free transfer.

Liverpool are not giving up though and, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, have sent a new contract proposal to Konate.

It is an improved offer, but it is unclear if that will change Konate’s mind, as the defender is keen to sign for Real Madrid.

Liverpool have already sold one centre-back in the shape of Jarell Quansah and could have to sell Konate too if they want to get a fee for him.

Season Position 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd 2020–21 3rd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

The Premier League champions have been keen on signing Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace.

Like Konate, he is also in the final year of his contract and the Eagles face losing him for nothing if they do not sell him now.

Liverpool look determined to leave no stone unturned in their attempts to convince Konate to sign a new contract to stay at Anfield.

The power though has largely passed to the player as Liverpool have allowed him to enter the final 12 months of his contract with no new deal in sight.

Liverpool have though just signed striker Hugo Ekitike to give them another boost and increase their spending for the summer.

They are likely to sign another centre-back regardless of what happens with Konate.