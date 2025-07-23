Carl Recine/Getty Images

Newcastle United’s Odysseas Vlachodimos is attracting interest from Sevilla, but the Magpies will need to pay a ‘significant portion’ of his ‘juicy salary’ to make a deal happen.

The Tyneside outfit have been active this summer after back-to-back quiet transfer windows as they were complying with the Premier League’s PSR rules.

Following Anthony Elanga’s big-money arrival from Nottingham Forest and disappointment in chases for Hugo Ekitike, Bryan Mbeumo and Joao Pedro, the Magpies are pushing to sign Brentford’s Yoane Wissa.

The club also want to sign another goalkeeper, with James Trafford a target, and there are expected to be further departures from Tyneside; Callum Wilson has already left and is in talks with West Ham United.

Greece international Vlachodimos, who joined from Nottingham Forest last summer, is a player that Newcastle are looking to loan out.

He was close to making a move to Mexican club Pumas, but he decided that he does not want to go to Mexico and has remained at the Magpies.

According to Spanish outlet AS, La Liga side Sevilla are considering Vlachodimos as an option this summer, as they want to boost their goalkeeping ranks.

Money is tight at Sevilla though and the club could only be able to sign Vlachodimos if Newcastle cover a ‘significant portion’ of his ‘juicy salary’.

Vlachodimos played only 45 minutes of football in the last campaign and key for him in any move is the chance to play week in, week out.

The shot-stopper has been in the Premier League for two years now, but has only made five appearances in the English top-flight.

Vlachodimos is wary of his international ambitions for Greece and does not want another season of warming the bench.

However, in rejecting Mexico as an option, Vlachodimos has shown he is prepared to be careful about his next destination.