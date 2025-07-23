Cameron Howard/Getty Images

Championship side Swansea City have not made a fresh move for Oxford United, Bolton Wanderers and Wigan Athletic target Ethan Erhahon, according to journalist Tom Coleman.

The Welsh club finished 11th in the Championship last season with 61 points after an inspired run under Alan Sheehan which saw him handed the manager’s job on a permanent basis.

The Swans have been recruiting intelligently over the summer, seeking a balance between quality and quantity.

Likewise, fellow Championship club Oxford United and League One outfits Wigan and Bolton have been on the look-out for potential additions to their squads.

Erhahon, the Lincoln City midfielder, has been a player of interest for all four clubs all throughout the summer.

It was suggested earlier today that Swansea had made a fresh move for Erhahon, but that talk is wide of the mark and the Swans have not gone back in for the midfielder.

The Swans have quickly moved on to other targets, it has been suggested, with the stance remaining that a move will be made only at a price point amenable to them.

Lincoln will want a bidding war to ensue for the much in-demand Erhahon and there has been an expectation he will go for a club record fee.

Swansea, Oxford, Wigan, Bolton and any other interested party will want to prevent exactly that, while ensuring that a rival club does not poach him from under their noses.

While joining either Bolton or Wigan would keep the midfielder within League One, a move to Swansea or Oxford United would see him step up to the Championship.

The current Lincoln City record sale is £640,000 and clubs will need to go beyond that in order to convince the Imps to cash in on Erhahon.