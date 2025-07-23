Cameron Howard/Getty Images

Championship outfit Oxford United have been showing the ‘most concrete’ interest in Cagliari striker Nik Prelec, but they face competition from multiple sides for his signature.

The 24-year-old has spent time in his country, Slovenia, Austria and Italy, gaining first-team experience at each of those places.

He was on loan at Austria Vienna last season, scoring nine goals and setting up four more for his team-mates.

Prelec could be on the move yet again with interest arriving not just from England but from other countries as well.

According to Sky Deutschland, German 2. Bundesliga side FC Magdeburg are showing the most interest in landing Prelec, along with Championship side Oxford United.

It is unclear how advanced the U’s efforts are to land the Cagliari striker, but they do appear to see him as someone who can make a difference at Championship level.

Prelec’s most productive spell came at Sampdoria, where he came through the youth ranks and for whom he managed to score 22 goals in 78 appearances.

While he has been on the books at Cagliari, loan moves to first Wacker Tirol and then Austria Vienna have ensured he has played regular first team football.

The U’s had to stage a late recovery to escape relegation from the Championship last season and will hope for a better showing under Gary Rowett this time around.

They are also in the race for Lincoln City’s 24-year-old midfielder Ethan Erhahon, but face competition there as well.

Swansea City were suggested to have put in a new bid for the Imps star, though that has now been denied.

It remains to be seen whether Rowett’s team have enough pulling power to crack both moves.