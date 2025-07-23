Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Championship outfit Queen Park Rangers have rekindled their interest in Montpellier midfielder Khalil Fayad.

The Montpellier academy graduate, who has managed 71 senior appearances for the French club since his debut in 2022, missed quite a few matches with a leg injury last season.

Despite that, he finished with 20 appearances in Ligue 1 to his name and immediately started drawing interest from clubs around Europe.

Dutch club Utrecht were linked with wanting to sign the defensively minded midfielder towards the end of last month and so were QPR.

However, nothing eventually materialised and Fayad remains on the French club’s books.

QPR however, who are looking to strengthen further before the start of the new season, have rekindled their interest, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti.

They rate the player highly and have identified him as a top target to strengthen their midfield in the ongoing transfer window.

Competition Details Ligue 1 20 apps, 5 yellow cards French Cup 1 app, 1 yellow card Khalil Fayad last season

Talks to sign the French Under-20 international are currently ongoing.

QPR could soon bring in money from the exit of Charlie Kelman, who is wanted by clubs in the MLS and League One.

They have also been in discussions to secure Schalke star Pape Meissa Ba to strengthen their attack.

Under the newly appointed manager Julien Stephan, the Hoops have been making moves in the market to improve their squad.

Following a disappointing season, the club will look for a better showing this time around and compete for promotion to the Premier League.

QPR are due to kick off their Championship campaign by playing host to Paul Heckingbottom’s Preston North End side on 9th August.

They then head to Plymouth Argyle, who were relegated last season, in order to start their push in the EFL Cup.