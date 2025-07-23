George Wood/Getty Images

Sunderland target Hamed Traore is attracting further interest, as Saudi Pro League club Al Qadsiah have made an enquiry to Bournemouth for the versatile attacker.

The Black Cats hierarchy are working hard as they aim to keep their Premier League status upon their return to the top flight.

Habib Diarra, Simon Adingra, Chemsdine Talbi and Noah Sadiki have been signed by investing a significant sum in the ongoing window.

Sunderland, though, are far from finished with their incomings as more profiles are currently being eyed, especially in the final third.

Sassuolo attacker Armand Lauriente was ever so close to joining Sunderland and flew out to seal the deal, but it fell through at the very last moment due to issues with his contract and any hope of bringing that deal back to life has been played down.

Their chase for a versatile attacker still goes on and Bournemouth’s Traore is a player that Sunderland have been linked with this summer.

Now there is Saudi Pro League competition for him as, according to Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari, Saudi outfit Al Qadsiah have enquired about the Ivorian attacker.

Club Points 1. Al Ittihad 83 2. Al Hilal 75 3. Al Nassr 70 4. Al Qadsiah 68 5. Al Ahli 67 Saudi Pro League top five last season

They finished fourth in the Saudi Pro League last season, even ahead of Al Ahli, and want to do even better in the approaching campaign.

Saudi competition could be bad news for Sunderland, who have already seen one target, Marcin Bulka, choose Saudi Arabia over the Stadium of Light.

Traore is primarily an attacking midfielder, but he is equally comfortable on either wing, and his versatile profile makes him a desirable player.

It remains to be seen if Sunderland will revisit their interest in the 25-year-old, as they want to add an attacker to bolster their ranks.

They are currently, though, focused on Granit Xhaka, who wants to join Sunderland, which was further backed up by his agent Jose Noguera.