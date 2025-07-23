Cameron Howard/Getty Images

Swansea City and Wigan Athletic have put in offers for Lincoln City star Ethan Erhahon, while Bolton Wanderers and Oxford United are also keen on snapping him up this summer.

Championship outfit Swansea finished mid-table last season, with 61 points, seven points away from the playoff spots.

Alan Sheehan is being backed in the window by the club hierarchy after they lost the likes of Mykola Kukharevych and Harry Darling.

Zeidane Inoussa, Bobby Wales, Ricardo Santos, and in-demand Ethan Galbraith and Cameron Burgess have been added to help Sheehan push for top six in the upcoming term.

Imps midfield general Erhahon is wanted by Swansea, but the Welsh side face substantial competition from Wigan, Oxford United and Bolton.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, both Swansea and Wigan have sent a bid for the 24-year-old Scot, kicking off the scramble for his signature.

Now all eyes are on whether Oxford United and Bolton will follow suit, with the pair having reached the point of putting in enquiries so far.

Club Years St Mirren 2017-2023 Barnsley (loan) 2020 Lincoln City 2023- Ethan Erhahon’s career history

However, Lincoln City want a big price in order to let Erhahon depart, which could well be a club record fee if the deal happens.

The left-footed defensive midfielder has been at the LNER Stadium for more than two years now and now he is seeking a new challenge.

Erhahon was not involved for Lincoln City in their friendly meeting with David Artell’s Grimsby Town on Tuesday after he told the Imps that he would like to leave the club.

Lincoln City were well off the promotion pace in League One last term and both Swansea and Oxford United would be able to hand the midfielder the chance to play in the Championship.

For Bolton and Wigan, they would likely have to make compelling pitches to show they are going in the right direction in League One.

Erhahon came through the youth set-up at Scottish side St Mirren, before being signed by Lincoln in 2023.