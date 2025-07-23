Burak Kara/Getty Images

Jose Mourinho has dubbed talk that Arsenal bound Viktor Gyokeres would join Fenerbahce this summer ‘the biggest lie told in the transfer market’.

The Portuguese boss is under pressure to deliver the Turkish Super Lig title next season after Galatasaray comfortably held off Fenerbahce last term.

A host of players have been linked with moves to the Yellow Canaries, while Jhon Duran has landed on loan and Archie Brown has joined from Gent.

Sofyan Amrabat also saw his loan from Fiorentina turned into a permanent move.

Mourinho could well need the X factor though and Sporting Lisbon striker Gyokeres could have fitted the bill for the Portuguese tactician.

Gyokeres though looks close to signing for Arsenal, with the Gunners having been working on the deal for some time.

And Mourinho insists that talk the Sweden international striker could join Fenerbahce was the biggest lie told in the transfer window so far this summer.

Season Position 2024–25 2nd 2023–24 2nd 2022–23 2nd 2021–22 5th 2020–21 8th Arsenal's last five league finishes

“The biggest lie told in the transfer market was the news that Viktor Gyokeres would join Fenerbahce”, he was quoted as saying by Yagiz Sabuncuoglu.

Mourinho will need further backing in the transfer market in the weeks to come, especially with Galatasaray having kept hold of Victor Osimhen.

The Nigerian striker was prolific in the Turkish Super Lig last term and many did not expect Galatasaray to be able to keep him once his loan from Napoli ended.

All eyes will now be on how soon Arsenal can make the capture of Gyokeres from Sporting Lisbon official and whether he is the answer needed to the Gunners’ problem of not being able to win the Premier League title.

The north London side were recently urged by Richard Keys not to make sure Gyokeres slips through their fingers and they look to have heeded his words.