Tottenham Hotspur defensive talent Ashley Phillips has assured Stoke City that he has unfinished business after securing his second successive loan move to the Championship club.

Phillips featured in 35 Championship games for the Potters last season and was able to help them avoid disaster by surviving in the second tier.

The defender returned to Tottenham earlier this summer with question marks over his future given the amount of centre-backs on the books in north London, a number which only grew with Spurs signing Kota Takai.

When Takai signed it was claimed that it was not a good sign for Phillips and he has again moved on, back to Stoke for another season-long loan spell.

Giving his first reaction to Stoke’s official website after signing, Phillips insisted that he feels like he has unfinished business at the club.

“It feels like unfinished business. I am absolutely buzzing to be back”, Phillips revealed.

Praising the club’s coaching staff and manager Mark Robins, Phillips added: “I feel really valued, the coaching staff are brilliant, the gaffer has been amazing with me and presented me with the plan he has to help me to develop, it made it a no-brainer.”

Club Years Blackburn Rovers 2022-2023 Tottenham Hotspur 2023- Plymouth Argyle (loan) 2024 Stoke City (loan) 2024-2025 Stoke City (loan) 2025- Ashley Phillips’ career history

Phillips also took time to mention the club’s first-team coach, Ryan Shawcross, as an influence, while noting the impact of the fanatical Stoke supporters.

“Working with Ryan Shawcross in particular is great for me.

“He helped my game immeasurably last year and I am sure that will be the case again this season.

“Also, through thick and thin, our fans have turned up and supported us.

“They have been great to me, I know they will continue to be, and we will need them throughout the whole season.”

After an unimpressive campaign in the Championship last season, Robins will need to show that he has improved Stoke in the approaching campaign.

Robins will want more fresh faces through the door before the big kick off.

They could lose teen talent Sol Sidibe, who is wanted by Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven.