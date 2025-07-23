Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur are ‘not concrete’ in their interest in Bayern Munich midfielder Joao Palhinha at the moment, amid the Bavarians being ‘open to talks’ about an exit.

The Europa League victory last season has helped boost the north London club’s finances and they are now making ambitious moves in the summer transfer market.

They have spent £55m on signing Mohammed Kudus from West Ham United and are also active in the pursuit of Brentford striker Yoane Wissa.

They have also been trying to capture Morgan Gibbs-White by triggering his release clause, but Nottingham Forest have stood firm, planning legal action for what they consider to be an illegal approach.

With that move now being stalled for now, the Lilywhites have turned their attention to Bayern Munich midfielder Palhinha.

The Portuguese international, who moved to Germany from Fulham last summer, has found life difficult at Bayern Munich and has had a limited impact.

His stint has been marred by injuries and he could be on the move yet again this summer.

Midfielder Age Rodrigo Bentancur 28 Yves Bissouma 28 Lucas Bergvall 19 Pape Matar Sarr 22 Archie Gray 19 James Maddison 28 Tottenham Hotspur’s midfielders

A return to England has been touted and Tottenham have been widely linked with moving to try to bring him back to the Premier League.

Tottenham though are just monitoring Palhinha and their interest is ‘not concrete’ at the moment, according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland.

Bayern Munich are ‘open to talks’ about a deal for Palhinha to depart this summer and the player’s entourage are aware there is an interest from Tottenham in their client.

It now remains to be seen whether Tottenham indeed go on to make that interest in the 30-year-old concrete in the coming days and weeks.

Tottenham have a significant number of midfielders in their squad already and they may want to make room before Palhinha could arrive.