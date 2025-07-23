Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Charlton Athletic have Wolves star Dexter Lembikisa in action as a trialist for their friendly clash against Wealdstone this evening.

Nathan Jones’ side are continuing their build-up to the new Championship season and the Addicks boss will be keen to use every friendly opportunity to its full potential.

New boy Tanto Olaofe has been named in the starting eleven for the friendly clash, along with Sonny Carey, while Jones will also be sure to make use of his substitutes’ bench.

Named on the Charlton bench by the club was an unnamed trialist and, according to journalist Louis Mendez, that man is Wolves star Lembikisa.

The 21-year-old operates as either a right-back or a right-wing-back and Jones could well bring him on against Wealdstone to take a look at him.

It is unclear whether Charlton are currently looking at the Wolves man as either a potential loan signing or a permanent arrival.

Lembikisa had an interesting last season as he was loaned to Swiss club Yverdon Sport for the first half of the campaign, before then spending the second half in League One at Barnsley.

Season Position 2024–25 5th 2023–24 7th 2022–23 4th 2021–22 11th 2020–21 12th Newcastle United’s last five league finishes

The Wolves man featured in Barnsley’s meeting with Charlton in League One in March, clocking 28 minutes.

It may well have been enough to stick in Jones’ mind and now he is taking a closer look at Lembikisa.

Lembikisa is an international, having been capped at international level by Jamaica; there is a strong Jamaican contingent at Charlton, with Amari’i Bell, Karoy Anderson, Tyreece Campbell and Kaheim Dixon having links to the Caribbean country.

TEAM NEWS 🚨 Here’s our starting XI to take on Wealdstone 👊#cafc pic.twitter.com/WeDGsKkToX — Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) July 23, 2025

He came through the youth ranks at Wolves and has also been away from Molineux for loan spells at Rotherham United and Hearts in Scotland.

Charlton recently beat off rivals to land Blackburn Rovers star Joe Rankin-Costello and he is on the bench along with Lembikisa this evening.

Wealdstone finished a place and a point clear of relegation in the National League last term.