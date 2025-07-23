Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

West Brom have switched their attention away from QPR striker Charlie Kelman, who now has three clubs chasing his signature.

The Baggies are looking to back rookie boss Ryan Mason this summer as they look to mount a promotion push in the Championship next term.

He has already been delivered with two defenders in the shape of Nat Phillips and George Campbell, while Aune Heggebo landed to boost the attacking options.

West Brom have had an interest in QPR’s Kelman, who was superb on loan in League One at Leyton Orient last season.

Kelman was lauded by O’s boss Richie Wellens on several occasions, while former EFL star Adrian Clarke dubbed him the most in-form striker in League One towards the end of the campaign.

West Brom were keen on Kelman as a possible addition but, according to journalist Darren Witcoop, they have ‘switched their attentions elsewhere’ now.

Kelman is still a wanted man and has Luton Town and two clubs from the MLS chasing him.

Season Position 2024–25 9th (Championship) 2023–24 5th (Championship — lost in play‑off semi‑finals) 2022–23 9th (Championship) 2021–22 10th (Championship) 2020–21 19th (Premier League) West Brom’s last five league finishes

The attacker finished last season having made a huge 61 appearances across all competitions, showing his durability, as Leyton Orient reached the League One playoff final.

Kelman struck 27 times in those games and provided five assists in the process.

With Luton having dropped into League One, the Hatters likely see Kelman as someone who can be prolific at the level and fire them back up to the Championship at the first time of asking.

West Brom may still need to reinforce their final third options amid Devante Cole being likely to move on from the Hawthorns.

The arrival of Heggebo will likely have pushed the 30-year-old further down the pecking order at West Brom.

He clocked just 14 appearances in the Championship for West Brom over the course of last term.