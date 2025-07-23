Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Real Madrid star Rodrygo, who is on Liverpool’s wish list, is not being chased by Tottenham Hotspur, despite the suggestion of them being interested in the Brazilian.

The north Londoners are looking to rejig their squad after they won the Europa League trophy last season under former boss Ange Postecoglou.

New manager Thomas Frank has seen the likes of Kota Takai and Mohammed Kudus arrive this summer, with Mathys Tel and Kevin Danso’s loans being made permanent to bolster the ranks.

Spurs though are expected to make more signings, especially with a busy season ahead and a minimum of eight Champions League games.

They hold an interest in Brentford attacker Yoane Wissa, but Newcastle United are currently pushing harder for the Bees attacker.

And on Wednesday, they were credited with an interest in Real Madrid’s Rodrygo, but according to German journalist Florian Plettenberg, Spurs are not chasing him and talk they are is ‘wide of the mark’.

Liverpool have shown most interest in the 24-year-old in recent days, as they have ‘made enquiries’ for the Brazil attacker.

Season Position 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th 2020–21 7th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

Fellow Premier League side Arsenal were also interested in Rodrygo, but they have moved to other targets due to Real Madrid’s asking price.

Bayern Munich are heavily targeting Luis Diaz, and if he leaves, the Reds could make a move for the Galactico.

He has made 270 appearances for the La Liga giants, and so far, Rodrygo has not expressed his desire to leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

It remains to be seen if Spurs are targeting other attacking options, as they are not chasing the highly ambitious Rodrygo.

Tottenham will remain hopeful of being able to bring in Morgan White-Gibbs from Nottingham Forest as they are willing to meet his release clause.

The deal though is off for now as Forest register a complaint over an alleged illegal approach.