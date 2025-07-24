Marco Rosi – SS Lazio/Getty Images

Italian champions Napoli are now moving into contention for Armand Lauriente following the collapse of his move to Sunderland.

The French winger had a brilliant last season at Sassuolo in the Italian second tier, as the Neroverdi got promoted to Serie A.

The 26-year-old attracted the Black Cats’ attention with his performances and they had an agreement with the Italian club as well.

Lauriente even flew out to complete the formal bits of his deal, but the transfer fell apart at the very last moment.

It has been suggested that there was an issue with the player’s contract and Sunderland could not reach an agreement.

There had been thoughts that perhaps Sunderland could bring the deal back to life, but in recent days those thoughts were played down.

Now Lauriente could still land on his feet as, according to Italian broadcaster Sky Italia, champions Napoli have added him to their list of targets.

Player Juan Jesus Billy Gilmour David Neres Scott McTominay Romelu Lukaku Kevin De Bruyne Amir Rrahmani Nikita Contini Mathias Olivera Giovanni Simeone Cyril Ngonge Sam Beukema Stanislav Lobotka Noa Lang Frank Anguissa Non-Italian players on the books at Napoli

The newly crowned Serie A champions have added Noa Lang to bolster their wide options, but they are willing to add one more quality option.

Bologna’s Dan Ndoye is their first choice for that position, but they have not been able to agree with the fellow Italian club and are keeping other options open.

If they are unable to land Ndoye this summer, Lauriente is one of the options they could turn towards, later in the window.

The 26-year-old French attacker scored 19 goals and made six assists in 34 games last term and, despite the collapse of a move to Sunderland, Sassuolo have still been expecting to lose him.

If Lauriente does join Antonio Conte’s side then he can expect to play in the Champions League in the approaching season.